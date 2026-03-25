Catholic World News

Luxembourg’s Cardinal Hollerich says women’s ordination essential to Church’s future

March 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, S.J., of Luxembourg said that he “cannot imagine in the long run how a Church can survive if half of the people of God suffers because they have no access to ordained ministry.”

The prelate, who served as relator-general at the synod on synodality, made his remarks at a symposium in Germany on synodality and Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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