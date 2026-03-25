Catholic World News

Archbishop Caccia calls for equal access to justice for women

March 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the new apostolic nuncio to the United States, called for equal access to justice for women.

Addressing a UN commission, Archbishop Caccia said that “poverty and its consequences pose significant barriers to accessing justice.”

“Poor women and girls often lack the resources to secure legal representation, and many legal aid organizations are inadequately resourced and overwhelmed,” he explained. “Moreover, those in rural areas are further impeded by a lack of transport and reliable communication networks.”

Archbishop Caccia’s mandate as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations officially ceased on March 7. However, no replacement has been named, and he has continued to represent the Holy See at the UN.

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