Catholic World News

In US, millennials and Gen Z have higher Mass attendance rates than baby boomers, Gen X

March 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics in the United States born between 1981 and 1996 (millennials) and 1997 and 2006 (Gen Z) have higher Mass attendance rates than the previous generations of baby boomers (born 1946-1964) and Generation X (born 1965-1980), according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA).

According to CARA, 41% of millennials and 39% of members of Gen Z attend Mass at least monthly, compared to 35% of baby boomers and 30% of members of Generation X. 48% of the members of the Silent Generation (born between 1928-1945) attend Mass at least monthly, bringing the overall monthly Mass attendance rate among adult Catholics in the United States to 36%.

Gen Z, however, has a lower Catholic retention rate than other generations. Among persons who were raised Catholic, 62% of baby boomers, 66% of members of Generation X, 57% of millennials, and 52% of members of Gen Z have remained Catholic, according to survey data.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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