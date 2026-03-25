Catholic World News

Report finds 747 incidents of anti-Christian violence in India in 2025

March 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: The Evangelical Fellowship of India issued its latest annual report on anti-Christian violence in India.

Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, noted that “the findings point to continuing patterns of challenges faced by Christian communities in several parts of the country. These include interruptions of prayer meetings and church services, threats directed at pastors and believers, legal complaints linked to allegations of religious conversion, and instances of social coercion and physical violence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed25 March
Lent

Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord

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Again Lent's austerity is interrupted as we solemnly keep a feast in honor of the Annunciation. The Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord is a mystery that belongs to the temporal rather than to the sanctoral cycle in the Church's calendar. For the feast commemorates the most sublime moment in the…

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