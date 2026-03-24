Catholic World News

Palm Sunday procession cancelled, Chrism Mass postponed in Jerusalem

March 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem announced the cancellation of the Palm Sunday procession and the postponement of the Chrism Mass in Jerusalem during Holy Week.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, O.F.M., said that amid the Iran war, he is in “constant dialogue with the competent authorities” and that churches remain open.

“The traditional Palm Sunday procession, which goes up to Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives, to Jerusalem is canceled,” he announced. “It will be replaced by a moment of prayer for the city of Jerusalem, at a location to be determined.”

“The Chrism Mass is postponed to a date to be determined, as soon as the situation allows, possibly within the Easter season,” he added. “The Dicastery for Divine Worship has already granted the necessary approval.”

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