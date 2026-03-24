Catholic World News

Thousands of Australian Catholics take part in pro-life procession

March 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher, O.P., led thousands of Catholics in procession through the streets of Sydney, Australia, on the Day of the Unborn Child. The procession, begun in 2001, takes place annually on the Sunday closest to the Solemnity of the Annunciation and winds through the central business district (abbreviated as CBD in the article).

“The Lord weeps with us, and we with him, for all those innocents lost each year, each month, and each day in our world, each day in our city,” Archbishop Fisher preached during Mass at the cathedral.

Father Daniele Russo, the archdiocesan vocation director, said during the closing address:

To build a culture that is pro-life, it is not enough to renounce the evil of abortion, nor is it enough to pronounce the blessedness of life in the world. Our efforts to rebuild a culture of life must rediscover the blessedness of woman.



Does our culture believe the greatness of woman is found in Our Lady being a handmaid of the Lord, a virgin spouse, a mother of a child made in God’s image? Or have we instead built the dignity of woman on the sands of feminism and sexual revolution?

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