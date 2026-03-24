Catholic World News

Pope meets with Yad Vashem chairman, renews condemnation of anti-Semitism

March 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV renewed his condemnation of anti-Semitism during a March 23 meeting with the chairman of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

“The meeting was warm and highly constructive. His Holiness underscored the importance he places on preserving the memory of the Holocaust and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing our shared goals,” said Dani Dayan, Yad Vashem’s chairman. “We also addressed the alarming rise in anti-Semitism worldwide and the urgent need for coordinated, decisive action to confront it.”

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