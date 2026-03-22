Catholic World News

Pope Leo renews Middle East peace appeal: ‘We cannot remain silent’

March 22, 2026

At the conclusion of his midday Angelus address today, Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for peace in the Middle East.

“With dismay I continue to follow the situation in the Middle East, which like other regions of the world is torn apart by war and violence,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square (video,10:55). “We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts.”

The Pope continued:

What hurts them hurts all of humanity. The death and pain caused by these wars is a scandal for the entire human family and a cry that rises to God! I strongly renew my appeal to persevere in prayer, so that hostilities may cease and paths to peace may finally open up, based on sincere dialogue and respect for the dignity of every human person.

Pope Leo then praised the Rome Marathon, held today, as a “sign of hope.”

“May sport pave the way for peace, social inclusion, and spirituality,” he added.

The Pontiff then greeted various groups of pilgrims before wishing everyone a happy Sunday.

 

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