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Pope encourages virtuous ecological practices, sustainable development research

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to the 17th International Forum for Information on the Safeguard of Nature.

In the message, Cardinal Parolin wrote that Pope Leo encourages “sustainable development research projects.”

“Ecological responsibility is not fulfilled by technical data alone,” the Pope cautioned. “Such data are necessary, but not sufficient. What is needed is an education that engages the mind, the heart, and the hands; new habits, communal lifestyles, and virtuous practices.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat21 March
Lent

Saturday in the Fourth Week of Lent

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Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent in the early ages of Christianity, was called Sitientes, taken from the first word of the original Introit of the Mass meaning "Thirsting." The Church was addressing her catechumens in the words of Isaiah and invites them to thirst after the grace to come and receive it…

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