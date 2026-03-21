Catholic World News

Pope encourages virtuous ecological practices, sustainable development research

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to the 17th International Forum for Information on the Safeguard of Nature.

In the message, Cardinal Parolin wrote that Pope Leo encourages “sustainable development research projects.”

“Ecological responsibility is not fulfilled by technical data alone,” the Pope cautioned. “Such data are necessary, but not sufficient. What is needed is an education that engages the mind, the heart, and the hands; new habits, communal lifestyles, and virtuous practices.”

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