Catholic World News

‘We must not live by lies,’ Philippine bishop tells lawmakers

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Preaching at a Mass celebrated in the Philippine House of Representatives, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan told lawmakers that “we must not live by lies.”

“Even if telling the truth is difficult, even if it is embarrassing, even if it costs us something—it is always better than a lie,” he said.

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