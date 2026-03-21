Catholic World News

‘We must not live by lies,’ Philippine bishop tells lawmakers

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Preaching at a Mass celebrated in the Philippine House of Representatives, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan told lawmakers that “we must not live by lies.”

“Even if telling the truth is difficult, even if it is embarrassing, even if it costs us something—it is always better than a lie,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat21 March
Lent

Saturday in the Fourth Week of Lent

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Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent in the early ages of Christianity, was called Sitientes, taken from the first word of the original Introit of the Mass meaning "Thirsting." The Church was addressing her catechumens in the words of Isaiah and invites them to thirst after the grace to come and receive it…

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