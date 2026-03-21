Catholic World News

Vatican launches campaign to encourage divestment from mining industries

March 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The undersecretary of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development announced a campaign to encourage divestment from the mining industry.

“In many regions of the world, the expansion of the mining industry has generated profound social tensions and severe environmental impacts,” Cardinal Fabio Baggio, C.S., said at a press conference on March 20.

“We know that minerals are essential for numerous aspects of contemporary life,” he added. “However, we also know that, all too often, their extraction has been carried out without listening to local communities, without respecting the rights of indigenous peoples, and without regard for the limits of the ecosystems that sustain life.”

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Sat21 March
Lent

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Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent in the early ages of Christianity, was called Sitientes, taken from the first word of the original Introit of the Mass meaning "Thirsting." The Church was addressing her catechumens in the words of Isaiah and invites them to thirst after the grace to come and receive it…

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