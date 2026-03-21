Catholic World News

Spanish king, queen meet with Pontiff

March 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on March 20, the day of the king’s installation as proto-canon of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

Following the papal audience, the king and queen met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the parties discussed “a number of current issues concerning the situation in the country and the Church’s mission in society,” as well as “some topics of a regional and international nature, highlighting the importance of constant commitment in support of peace and the reinforcement of the principles and values that underpin international coexistence.”

Pope Leo is scheduled to visit Spain from June 6-12. The nation of 47.3 million is 85% Christian (81% Catholic) and 3% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!