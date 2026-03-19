Catholic World News

Spanish king to become basilica proto-canon

March 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing a tradition that dates back to 1603, King Felipe VI of Spain will become proto-canon of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

The ceremony will take place tomorrow, following a papal audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu19 March
Lent

Solemnity of St. Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary

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The Church celebrates the Solemnity St. Joseph, the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the foster-father of Jesus. St. Joseph was probably born in Bethlehem and probably died in Nazareth. His important mission in God's plan of salvation was "to legally insert Jesus Christ into the line of David from…

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