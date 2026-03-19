Catholic World News

Spanish king to become basilica proto-canon

March 19, 2026

» Continue to this story on Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing a tradition that dates back to 1603, King Felipe VI of Spain will become proto-canon of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

The ceremony will take place tomorrow, following a papal audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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