Catholic World News

‘A tragedy beyond all imagination’: Vatican newspaper laments plight of displaced Lebanese

March 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in its March 20 edition, the Vatican newspaper lamented the plight of “over a million persons in Lebanon displaced because of the war, 350,000 of whom are children.”

“They live in constant dread, unsure of what life will bring the next day—where to find shelter, what to put on the table for their children, or whether those children will be able to continue attending school,” staff journalist Roberto Paglialonga wrote in his op-ed. “The plight of the displaced in Lebanon is a tragedy beyond all imagination.”

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