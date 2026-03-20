Catholic World News

Our people are dying, Nigerian bishops tell the Pope

March 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a series of recent ad limina visits, Nigerian bishops spoke with Pope Leo about the conditions Christians face in Africa’s most populous nation.

“We discussed with him the violence, the insurgencies, and the difficulties we face as apostles on the ground,” said Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso, who leads Nigeria’s episcopal conference.

The issue of violence against Christians “came up very strongly with the Pope, and he told us that he will use whatever possibilities he has to highlight our situation and see what he can do for us,” added Archbishop Adewale Martins of Lagos.

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