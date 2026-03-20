Catholic World News

Termite company to pay $25.8M to Alabama archdiocese

March 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Alabama Media Group

CWN Editor's Note: The American Arbitration Association awarded $25.8 million to the Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama, after ruling that the termite company Terminix “engaged in fraudulent concealment and intentional misconduct in its termite services provided to Catholic institutions.”

Termite damage led to the partial closing of the archdiocese’s cathedral in April 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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