Catholic World News

Cardinal Gugerotti says civilization faces catastrophe, laments plight of Middle East Christians

March 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches said that “I have the impression that most of the world does not realize the catastrophe that is striking our civilization.”

“Those who promote war today are destroying everything that has been built since the Second World War,” said Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti. “I am not speaking only of ideals, but also of people and things—even historical monuments of immense value.”

Cardinal Gugerotti made his remarks in an interview devoted to the annual worldwide Good Friday collection for the Church in the Holy Land. Lamenting the plight of Christians in the Middle East, the prelate said:

Christian communities, which have always had the sense of being merely tolerated, now fear that they may no longer be tolerated at all. As a result, they want to flee.

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