Catholic World News

New regulations for Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network

March 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network published new general regulations to guide “the identity, mission, and organization of this pontifical work globally.”

“The new document establishes clear criteria regarding the nature and functioning of the Network at an international level and marks a new step in its development as a work entrusted directly by the Holy See to the Society of Jesus,” the Network said in a March 19 statement. “In this sense, it reaffirms its place within the mission of the Jesuits and its priority status in apostolic ministries.”

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network was founded in 1844 by young Jesuits; it was formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!