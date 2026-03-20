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Pope marks anniversary of Amoris Laetitia, convokes meeting of world’s episcopal conference presidents

March 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV issued a message marking the tenth anniversary of Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), Pope Francis’s post-synodal apostolic exhortation on love in the family.

“On 19 March 2016, Pope Francis offered the universal Church a luminous message of hope regarding conjugal love and family life, which was the fruit of three years of synodal discernment enriched by the Jubilee Year of Mercy,” Pope Leo wrote. “On this tenth anniversary, we give thanks to the Lord for the stimulus that has encouraged reflection and pastoral conversion in the Church, and ask God for the courage to persevere on this path, always welcoming the Gospel anew in the joy of being able to proclaim it to all.”

The Pontiff concluded by convoking a meeting of the world’s episcopal conference presidents:

In light of the changes that continue to impact families, I have decided to convene the presidents of the Episcopal Conferences from around the world in October 2026, in an effort to proceed, in mutual listening, to a synodal discernment on the steps to be taken in order to proclaim the Gospel to families today, in light of Amoris Laetitia and taking into account what is currently being done in the local Churches.

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