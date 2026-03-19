Catholic World News

Vatican media highlight Chesterton Schools Network

March 19, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News, the news agency of the Dicastery for Communication, and L’Osservatore Romano highlighted the presence of students from the Chesterton Schools Network at Pope Leo’s March 18 general audience.

The network, which has grown to 100 schools in the U.S. and abroad, offers a Catholic classical high school curriculum.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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