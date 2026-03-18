Catholic World News

Founder of Little Brothers of Jesus Caritas dies at 91

March 18, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Father Gian Carlo Sibilia, who founded the Little Brothers of Jesus Caritas in 1969 and led the institute until 2017, died on March 16 at the age of 91.

Inspired by the spirituality of St. Charles de Foucauld, the Little Brothers of Jesus Caritas engage in Eucharistic adoration, manual labor, and service in parishes.

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