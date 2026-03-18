Catholic World News

Father Juan Ochagavía, theological advisor at Vatican II, dies at 97

March 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Juan Ochagavía Lorrain, a Chilean Jesuit who influenced the drafting of the Second Vatican Council’s Dogmatic Constitution on the Church, died on March 16 at the age of 97.

CELAM (the Episcopal Conference of Latin America) hailed Father Ochagavía, the theological advisor to Cardinal Raúl Silva Henríquez of Santiago, as “one of the most important Latin American figures” at the Second Vatican Council.

Father Ochagavía later served as Jesuit provincial in Chile (1972-1978) and assistant to the Superior General of the Society of Jesus (1982-1991).

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