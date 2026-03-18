Catholic World News

Pope Leo to receive Liberty Medal, deliver livestream talk to Americans on July 3

March 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Constitution Center

CWN Editor's Note: The National Constitution Center, located at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, announced that Pope Leo XIV will receive its Liberty Medal in a public ceremony at the Vatican on July 3, the eve of the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

The Pontiff will deliver a livestream virtual address to those in attendance at Independence Mall.

“The Holy Father is deeply grateful to the National Constitution Center for this prestigious award, in such a meaningful anniversary for the American People, as they are called to reflect on the 250 years of their history holding the Constitution of the United States and Liberty as hallmarks of their heritage for future generations,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!