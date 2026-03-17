Catholic World News

Primate highlights youth interest in faith in St. Patrick’s Day message

March 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, spoke in his St. Patrick’s Day message about the revival among youth of interest in the faith.

“New research tells us that young adults in Ireland are becoming more curious and searching for faith,” he wrote. “Many young people are struggling to find hope nowadays. They seek nourishment for their interior lives, their well-being and mental health.”

“As a boy, Saint Patrick had experienced violence and displacement at the hands of traffickers,” Archbishop Martin continued. “His loneliness and vulnerability on the hills of Ireland brought him face to face with suffering. He found solace and courage in a new relationship with God, sensing that God was close to him in adversity. This experience shaped Patrick’s vocation and his sense of mission.”

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