Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper op-ed condemns killing of Palestinian children in West Bank

March 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Charging that Israeli soldiers and police act with “near-total impunity” in the West Bank, a staff journalist at the Vatican newspaper condemned the killing of a family of four, including two children.

“It is a horror that repeats itself,” Roberto Paglialonga wrote in a front-page op-ed on March 16. “And it can hardly be justified by citing security threats, or by attributing its tragic consequences to pure chance—nor by labeling these deaths, too, as ‘collateral damage.’”

“This impunity serves only to fuel indignation and anger over deaths that are utterly devoid of justification,” added Paglialonga, who concluded:

Remembering these events—which are becoming increasingly frequent—and recounting what is still unfolding today serves not only to seek the truth but also to keep attention focused, to ensure we do not become desensitized to the horror. And to remember the many Palestinian children whose futures are being stolen.

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