Catholic World News

Christians in the Holy Land ‘have never faced anything like this,’ Catholic official says

March 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: George Akroush, director of the Development Office of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, spoke with Aid to the Church in Need about the immense challenges faced by Christians in the Holy Land, including terrifying Iranian attacks and Israeli restrictions that prevent Palestinian Christian teachers who live in the West Bank from entering Jerusalem to teach at their Christian schools there.

“This is a big challenge that we have to face, because 40% of our high-quality teachers and support staff come from the West Bank on a daily basis,” said Akroush.

Akroush also spoke about restrictions on sending humanitarian aid to the Christian hospital in Gaza, as well as the end of pilgrimages from abroad, on which many Christians depend for their livelihood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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