Catholic World News

Bishop Seitz: Mass detention, deportations are ‘grave moral evil’

March 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, said in a March 15 pastoral message that “the current national campaign of mass detention and deportations is a grave moral evil, one which must be opposed, with prayer, peaceful action and acts of solidarity with those affected.”

“I am blessed with many friendships with our local law enforcement and immigration enforcement agents,” he said. “Their work to keep our community safe is vital. But the death of those in immigration detention is unacceptable. An unjust immigration system that leads to deadly outcomes is destructive of our shared humanity. No one has to obey an immoral order.”

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