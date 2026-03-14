Catholic World News

Polish priests leave Belarus in ‘very painful’ forced departure

March 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Two Polish priests who have ministered in Belarus for over a decade have left the country after the government refused to permit their continued ministry in the nation.

Bishop Antoni Dziemianko of Pinsk described the “forced departure” of Fathers Paweł Kruczek and Adam Straczyński as “very painful.”

Belarus, an Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map), is 82% Christian (63% Orthodox, 17% Catholic). An autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, has led the nation since 1994.

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