Catholic World News

Polish priests leave Belarus in ‘very painful’ forced departure

March 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: Two Polish priests who have ministered in Belarus for over a decade have left the country after the government refused to permit their continued ministry in the nation.

Bishop Antoni Dziemianko of Pinsk described the “forced departure” of Fathers Paweł Kruczek and Adam Straczyński as “very painful.”

Belarus, an Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map), is 82% Christian (63% Orthodox, 17% Catholic). An autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, has led the nation since 1994.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat14 March
Lent

Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

Image for Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

The gifts received by us from God are derived not from ourselves but from the Holy Spirit, and are to be used, in a spirit of humility, in the service of the Church and of our brothers. The parable of the Pharisee and the Publican is a striking reminder that we have no grounds for self-satisfaction.…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: