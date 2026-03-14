Catholic World News

Pope praises Catholic cooperatives, other associations inspired by Rerum Novarum

March 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the Catholic cooperatives, banks, mutual aid societies, and other associations formed in Italy in the wake of Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 social encyclical Rerum Novarum.

Pope Leo XIV, in a March 13 audience, expressed his “gratitude to the Fondazione Cattolica and the Società Cattolica di Assicurazione (Catholic Insurance Society) for their constant commitment to fostering an active Catholic presence in Italian society.”

The Pope said that the Catholic Insurance Society was founded in 1896 with “broad popular participation” and “subsequently developed alongside the country, helping communities to overcome the traumas of the two world wars.”

“Twenty years ago, in a very different context but building on those same foundations, the Fondazione Cattolica was established, recognizing the fundamental role of the third sector in supporting communities, individuals and families living in conditions of greater vulnerability and social marginalization,” the Pope added.

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