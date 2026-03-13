Catholic World News

Cuba releases 51 prisoners as goodwill gesture to Vatican

March 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Cuban government announced last night that it is releasing 51 prisoners as a goodwill gesture to the Vatican.

“In the spirit of good will and the close and fluid relations between the Cuban State and the Vatican, with which communication has historically been maintained regarding the review and release of prisoners, the Cuban Government has decided to release 51 people sentenced to imprisonment in the coming days,” according to the announcement.

Pope Leo received Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, the nation’s minister of foreign affairs, on February 28. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, said on March 9 that the Holy See has worked for a “dialogue-based solution to the problems that exist” there.

