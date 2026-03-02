Catholic World News

Cuba’s foreign minister meets with Pontiff

March 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s minister of foreign affairs, in a February 28 audience.

As is customary, the Vatican did not release details of the meeting, which comes amid the U.S. blockade of fuel to the Communist nation.

“I am deeply grateful to His Holiness Leo XIV for the honor of having received me in Audience as the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Cuba,” Rodríguez said in a social media post.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!