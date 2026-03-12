Catholic World News

Excommunicated Poor Clares leave convent ahead of court-ordered eviction

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Excommunicated Poor Clares have left their monastery in Belorado, Spain, ahead of their court-ordered eviction.

In 2024, the nuns signed a manifesto denouncing all of the popes since 1958 as heretics. They were subsequently declared excommunicated by the archbishop of Burgos.

Five nuns who did not sign the manifesto were transferred to other monasteries; they were between 86 and 100 years of age. Two of the signatories subsequently left the monastery and were reconciled with the Church.

