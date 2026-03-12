Catholic World News

Belgian religious leaders lament Iran war

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Belgian Bishops’ Conference joined Orthodox, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist leaders in lamenting the Iran war.

“Our thoughts are with all the innocent victims,” the religious leaders said in their March 10 statement. “Every human life deserves protection. Every human being deserves peace, no matter where they live in the world. We call on all parties to put an immediate end to the violence and to resolutely commit themselves to dialogue and respect for international law.”

“We refuse to allow this conflict to fracture our society,” they continued. “This war must not be imported into our country. It is up to us to face them up to them and to preserve what makes our country strong: a democratic coexistence based on respect for convictions.”

The leader of “organized secularism” in Belgium joined the religious leaders in their appeal.

