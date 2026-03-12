Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy for Life launches Scientists for Peace

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life, in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has launched Scientists for Peace, the dicastery announced on March 11.

“At a time when the language of war and the unleashing of violence are taking on a tragic global significance, which also limits scientific research, scientists and academics are called upon to speak out for peace and to commit themselves to finding ways of reconciling and resolving conflicts, starting from the daily practice of their research,” the dicastery stated in its announcement.

