Schedule released for papal visit to Monaco

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office released the schedule for Pope Leo’s apostolic journey to Monaco, the first of six nations outside Italy that he will visit this spring.

The visit to Monaco will take place on Saturday, March 28, the day before Palm Sunday. The Pontiff will spend just under nine hours there.

“The Catholic, Apostolic and Roman religion is the religion of the State,” Monaco’s Constitution declares (Article 9), with religious freedom granted to all (Article 23). Located in Western Europe, the principality of 32,000 (map) is 86% Christian (83% Catholic) and 1% Jewish.

