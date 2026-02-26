Catholic World News

Pope Leo to visit 6 nations outside Italy this spring

February 26, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, announced that Pope Leo XIV will visit six nations outside Italy in three apostolic journeys this spring.

The Pontiff will visit Monaco on March 28; make a ten-day journey to four African nations (Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea) from April 13-23; and spend nearly a week in Spain (June 6-12).

The February 25 announcement of the apostolic journeys outside Italy follows last week’s announcement of six papal trips within Italy this spring and summer.

