Vatican announces 6 papal trips in Italy between May and August, including Lampedusa on July 4

February 20, 2026

The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced on February 19 that Pope Leo XIV will make six pastoral visits within Italy between May and August.

On May 8, the first anniversary of his election, Pope Leo will celebrate Mass at the Pontifical Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompei and lead the faithful in the prayer of supplication. The Pope will also visit nearby Naples, where he will meet with clergy in the cathedral and deliver an address in the Piazza del Plebiscito.

The Pontiff will subsequently visit Acerra on May 23, Pavia on June 20, and the island of Lampedusa on July 4. Pavia is the site of the relics of St. Augustine; Lampedusa, where thousands of migrants arrive each month, was the site of the first pastoral visit of Pope Francis’s pontificate in 2013. In visiting Lampedusa on July 4, the American Pontiff will draw attention to the plight of migrants and refugees as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday.

On August 6, Pope Leo will meet with young people at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels in Assisi. Last month, the Pope proclaimed a Year of Saint Francis for the 800th anniversary of his death.

Finally, on August 22, the Pope will visit Rimini, where he will address the Rimini Meeting, a large annual conference associated with the Communion and Liberation movement. The Pope will also celebrate Mass for the faithful of the diocese.

