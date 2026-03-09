Catholic World News

Vatican releases Pope’s Holy Week, Easter schedule

March 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff announced Pope Leo’s schedule of Masses and other public events for Holy Week and Easter.

The announcement, made March 7, confirmed an earlier announcement by the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household that Pope Leo will celebrate the Holy Thursday evening Mass in the Lateran Basilica, as was customary before the pontificate of Pope Francis.

