Pope Leo to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at Lateran Basilica after hiatus under Pope Francis

January 22, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Pontifical Household has announced that Pope Leo XIV will celebrate the Holy Thursday evening Mass in the Lateran Basilica, as was customary before the pontificate of Pope Francis.

Beginning in 2013, Pope Francis celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper in sites such as prisons and migrant centers.

“The years of Pope Francis’ pontificate, as happened with many other celebrations and initiatives, constitute an exception, motivated by the desire to offer the world a clear sign of predilection for the poor and the last, bringing the attention of the bishop of Rome to places of suffering,” said Msgr. Giovanni Falbo, a cathedral canon.

