Catholic World News

Lithuanian PM meets with Pontiff, thanks him for support for Ukraine’s freedom

March 09, 2026

Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė of Lithuania met with Pope Leo XIV and thanked him for his support for Ukraine.

“I expressed my gratitude for the Holy See’s message of peace, justice, and hope, so essential in our times, for the voice of support for Ukraine and the victims of war,” Prime Minister Ruginienė said following the March 7 audience. “Lithuania’s historical experience reminds us of the importance of defending freedom and human dignity. We support every effort to uphold these values.”

Following the papal audience, the prime minister met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“Our talks focused on support for Ukraine, the pursuit of just and lasting peace, international developments, and bilateral ties,” said Ruginienė. “The Vatican played a particularly important role in Lithuania’s struggle for freedom from Soviet occupation. Supporting those who defend freedom and human dignity remains vital today.”

In its statement on the meeting, the Holy See Press Office said that the parties discussed Church-state relations before turning “to a number of international issues, with particular reference to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, expressing the hope that efforts will be made at every level to seek diplomatic solutions to bring an end to war.”

Prime Minister Ruginienė’s audience with the Pope came five months after the Pontiff’s meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. During that audience, the president likewise thanked the Pontiff for advocating for Ukraine.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!