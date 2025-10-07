Catholic World News

Lithuanian president thanks Pontiff for advocating for Ukraine

October 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on @GitanasNauseda

CWN Editor's Note: Following a papal audience yesterday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that he thanked Pope Leo XIV for “his tireless calls for peace and justice, his voice in defense of Ukraine, and his compassion for war victims.”

“Lithuania stands together with the Holy See in defending the values of human dignity, freedom of religion, peace, and solidarity,” the president continued. “I invited His Holiness to pay an apostolic visit.”

President Nausėda subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. According to a Vatican statement, the parties discussed “the war in Ukraine, highlighting the need to intensify the search for diplomatic solutions and to avert the risk of an escalation of the conflict that could have unpredictable and dire consequences.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!