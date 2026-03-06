Catholic World News

Pope, in video, prays that leaders ‘abandon projects of death’

March 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network released a video on March 5 associated with the March papal prayer intention (for disarmament and peace).

“Disarm our hearts of hatred, resentment, and indifference, so we may become instruments of reconciliation,” Pope Leo prayed in the video. “Help us understand that true security does not come from control fueled by fear, but from trust, justice, and solidarity among peoples.”

“Lord, enlighten the leaders of the nations, so they may have the courage to abandon projects of death, halt the arms race, and place the lives of the most vulnerable at the center,” the Pope continued. “May the nuclear threat never again dictate the future of humanity.”

