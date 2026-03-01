Catholic World News

March papal prayer intention: for disarmament and peace

March 01, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s March 2026 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, is “let us pray that nations move toward effective disarmament, particularly nuclear disarmament, and that world leaders choose the path of dialogue and diplomacy instead of violence.”

