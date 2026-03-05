Pope ‘cannot comment’ on Jimmy Lai’s imprisonment
March 05, 2026
CWN Editor's Note: In a brief exchange with reporters on the evening of March 3, Pope Leo XIV said he “cannot comment” on Jimmy Lai.
The Catholic democracy advocate who was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison in Hong Kong.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: frjimt.stjudes7938 -
Today 12:58 PM ET USA
Rev 3....how I wish you were either cold or hot? What kind of Pope can't comment on the persecution of a Catholic man....