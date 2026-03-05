Catholic World News

Pope ‘cannot comment’ on Jimmy Lai’s imprisonment

March 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief exchange with reporters on the evening of March 3, Pope Leo XIV said he “cannot comment” on Jimmy Lai.

The Catholic democracy advocate who was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison in Hong Kong.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

