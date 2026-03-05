Catholic World News

Pope ‘cannot comment’ on Jimmy Lai’s imprisonment

March 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief exchange with reporters on the evening of March 3, Pope Leo XIV said he “cannot comment” on Jimmy Lai.

The Catholic democracy advocate who was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison in Hong Kong.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: frjimt.stjudes7938 - Today 12:58 PM ET USA

    Rev 3....how I wish you were either cold or hot? What kind of Pope can't comment on the persecution of a Catholic man....

