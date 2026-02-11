Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai, Catholic pro-democracy advocate, sentenced to 20 years in prison

February 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A Hong Kong court sentenced Catholic pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison on charges of violating national security.

Human Rights Watch and other human rights organizations condemned the decision.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, the retired bishop of Hong Kong, joined Lai’s wife at the sentencing, according to AsiaNews, the agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.

