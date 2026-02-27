Catholic World News

Bishop Varden concludes retreat conferences to Pope, Curia with meditation on hope

February 27, 2026

Bishop Erik Varden, OCSO, of Trondheim, Norway, reflected on “On consideration” and “To communicate hope” in today’s final Lenten retreat conferences to the Pope and the Roman Curia.

On Consideration was the one of the most famous works of St. Bernard of Clairvaux, the subject of two of Bishop Varden’s earlier retreat conferences.

Bishop Varden has been publishing the conferences in English and Italian on his website, Coram Fratribus Intellexi (In the presence of brothers, I have understood):

The Pontiff and members of the Roman Curia began their Lenten retreat in the Apostolic Palace on the evening of February 22. The retreat, whose overarching theme is “Enlightened by a Hidden Glory,” concluded today.

Bishop Varden, a Trappist, is the president of the Scandinavian Bishops’ Conference and the author of books published by Bloomsbury, Ignatius Press, and Word on Fire. A contributor to First Things and The Pillar, Bishop Varden was interviewed on the Catholic Culture Podcast in 2024.

 

