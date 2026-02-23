Catholic World News

Pope, Curia begin Lenten retreat

February 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV and members of the Roman Curia began their Lenten retreat in the Apostolic Palace on the evening of February 22.

The retreat, whose theme is “Enlightened by a Hidden Glory,” concludes on February 27. Bishop Erik Varden, OCSO, of Trondheim, Norway, who was interviewed on the Catholic Culture Podcast in 2024, is preaching the meditations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!