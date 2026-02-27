Catholic World News

Local bishop ‘grateful’ as pro-abortion professor declines Notre Dame institute post

February 27, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, expressed gratitude that Susan Ostermann, a University of Notre Dame professor and abortion advocate, declined to accept the university’s appointment as head of its Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies.

Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Bishop Rhoades were among the bishops who spoke out against the appointment. Bishop Rhoades also led the recitation of the Rosary at the university’s Lourdes grotto on February 24 for the intention of the university’s fidelity to its Catholic identity.

