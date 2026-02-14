Catholic World News

USCCB president joins other bishops in outcry over Notre Dame appointment

February 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At least nine bishops have joined Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne—South Bend, Indiana, in criticizing the University of Notre Dame for its appointment of an abortion advocate as director of the university’s Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies.

“I fully support Bishop Kevin Rhoades in his challenge to Notre Dame to rectify its poor judgement in hiring a professor who openly stands against Catholic teaching when it comes to the sanctity of life, in this case protection of the unborn,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said on February 13.

