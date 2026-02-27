Catholic World News

Bishop Varden preaches to Pope, Curia on God’s angels, ‘Bernard the realist’

February 27, 2026

Bishop Erik Varden, OCSO, of Trondheim, Norway, reflected on “God’s angels” and “Bernard the realist”—a reference to St. Bernard of Clairvaux—in his February 26 Lenten retreat conferences to the Pope and the Roman Curia.

Bishop Varden has been publishing the retreat conferences in English and Italian on his website, Coram Fratribus Intellexi (In the presence of brothers, I have understood):

The Pontiff and members of the Roman Curia began their Lenten retreat in the Apostolic Palace on the evening of February 22. The retreat, whose overarching theme is “Enlightened by a Hidden Glory,” concludes on February 27.

Bishop Varden, a Trappist, is the president of the Scandinavian Bishops’ Conference and the author of books published by Bloomsbury, Ignatius Press, and Word on Fire. A contributor to First Things and The Pillar, Bishop Varden was interviewed on the Catholic Culture Podcast in 2024.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!